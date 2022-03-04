BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A large expansion is coming to the Ten Lives Club in Blasdell.

The cat rescue will receive $200,000 from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund to expand their shelter, improve quality of life and create more room to shelter homeless felines.

The Lakeshore Road facility is planning a two-story addition and new adoption center, which a shelter spokesperson hopes will boost adoptions.

Other upgrades will include a heating, ventilation and an air conditioning system for new cat condos and medical cages.

“This is amazing news for Ten Lives Club as the need to help homeless cats in our area continues to grow. The number of cats we take in continues to exceed our shelter’s housing capacity, so this much-needed expansion is crucial to fulfilling our mission of saving the lives of as many cats as we can,” said Marie Edwards, founder and executive director, Ten Lives Club.

“This is the first time in our shelter’s history that we will receive funding from the state. We cannot thank the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets enough for giving animal welfare shelters the opportunity to expand through the NYS Companion Animal Capital Fund Grant Program and for believing in the good work we do at Ten Lives Club for our feline friends.”

