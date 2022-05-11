BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tony’s Bayview Drive-In in Blasdell kicked off its summer season on Wednesday for the second time this year.

The restaurant had its 2022 grand opening back in March but a setback closed them up again a month later.

On March 14, Tony’s announced on Facebook, “it’s opening day.”

Little did owner Greg Suffoletto know at the time, that it wouldn’t stay open for long.

On April 18 around 5 p.m., a customer pulled up to the front of the building. Suffoletto said she hit the gas instead of the brake, drove straight through the side of the building, and crashed into the bar.

No one was hurt, but the extensive damage shut down the restaurant.

For a seasonal restaurant, this was a setback.

“Your window’s very short, we’re only open for five or six months and being closed right before busy season is tough,” Suffoletto said.

Knowing the clock was ticking, the crew worked as fast as they could.

They rebuilt the bar, poured new countertops, and fixed the broken wall.

They originally hoped to reopen by Mother’s Day but it was too lofty a goal.

“The community has been very supportive,” Suffoletto said. “They take their kids here after school or once school’s over to celebrate and it’s kind of a rite of passage for the people of Hamburg and Lackawanna so we wanted to make sure we got open right away.”

Ultimately, 90 days of work was finished in less than 30, and the restaurant reopening May 11, less than a month after the accident.

Suffoletto said there are just a few things left for people to do now: “Hot dog, milkshake, and just enjoy some summer fun.”

Tony’s is open seven days a week and Wednesday’s reopening special is $1 off their famous milkshakes.