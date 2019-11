BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is looking to fill a number of part-time positions at stores in the Buffalo area.

To do so, the Rochester-based company will hold a job fair with on-the-spot interviews this Monday, December 2.

The event will take place at the Wegmans store at 3740 McKinley Parkway in Blasdell from 4-7 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply online here before coming to the job fair.

Available positions include those in overnight grocery, cooking, perishable foods and more.