Board of Elections to start opening absentee ballots in Erie County this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Board of Elections will begin opening absentee ballots this week.

That’s going to start on Tuesday, but before that, candidates or their representatives will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to review all unopened absentee ballots and applications received.

No objections to any absentee ballots can be made after that time.

On Wednesday, the audit of the DS-200 scanners and the final canvass will begin.

Anyone with questions can call (716) 858-8891.