BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Great Plant Sale online.

All of the plants available in this year’s sale can be bought online with curbside pickup.

You can buy a variety of perennials, shrubs, hanging baskets, mixed containers and tropical house plants.

All orders for the Great Plant Sale are due by April 15th, and will be available for pick-up in May.