ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver was killed in a crash on Walden Avenue in Alden Thursday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the commercial box truck driver, who has not been named by law enforcement, left his lane, hit a utility pole and stopped on the bank of Ellicott Creek. This was witnessed by a correction officer who was on perimeter patrol at the time.

It’s believed that a medical-related event may have led to this.

As a result of the crash, Walden Avenue has been shut down between Wende and Zoeller roads. It’s not yet clear when it will reopen.