ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver was killed in a crash on Walden Avenue in Alden Thursday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the commercial box truck driver, who has not been named by law enforcement, left his lane, hit a utility pole and stopped on the bank of Ellicott Creek. This was witnessed by a correction officer who was on perimeter patrol at the time.

It’s believed that a medical-related event may have led to this.

As a result of the crash, Walden Avenue has been shut down between Wende and Zoeller roads. It’s not yet clear when it will reopen.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.