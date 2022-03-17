ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver was killed in a crash on Walden Avenue in Alden Thursday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., the commercial box truck driver, who has not been named by law enforcement, left his lane, hit a utility pole and stopped on the bank of Ellicott Creek. This was witnessed by a correction officer who was on perimeter patrol at the time.
It’s believed that a medical-related event may have led to this.
As a result of the crash, Walden Avenue has been shut down between Wende and Zoeller roads. It’s not yet clear when it will reopen.
Latest Posts
- Box truck driver killed in crash on Walden Avenue
- See how Colleen Pandy and Jill Cannan inspire women to go for their dreams no matter what
- Walkers more likely hit by SUVs, pickups than cars, study finds
- Mask mandates are ending — but 7 in 10 parents still want their kids wearing them in school
- US grew less impoverished, better educated in second half of 2010s
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.