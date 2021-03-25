BPD makes arrests in big drug bust, recovers more than 12 pounds of cocaine and nearly $1M in cash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local law enforcement agencies came together on Thursday afternoon to share details about a massive drug and gun bust spanning a number of municipalities.

The investigation, which spanned more than two months, resulted in seven arrests and the recovery of nearly $1 million in cash.

In addition to that was the discovery of more than 12 pounds of cocaine and 200 pounds of marijuana.

But drugs were not the only thing police found — they say seven handguns, an assault rifle and two shotguns were taken away, too.

Arrests/Charges:

Darmetrius Braggs, 23, of Buffalo charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance.

Najarae Thomas, 22, of Buffalo charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jonysha Richardson, 25, of Buffalo charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anthony Taylor, 28, of Buffalo charged with Criminal Possession of Weapon.

Dwayne Fambo, 57, of Buffalo charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a previously convicted felon and numerous controlled substance charges ranging from A1 Felony and B Felony.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office charged Miguel Rosario-Rolon with Criminal Possession of Weapon. As well as Byron Barns Criminal Possession Controlled substance.

Working together were the Buffalo Police Department, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Homeland Security, the Erie Crime Analysis Center and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

During Thursday’s conference, authorities revealed that five or six raids took place during their investigation.

City of Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood said, “When we work together, we get results together, that remove serious criminals from our streets and make our neighborhoods safer. I want to thank all of the law enforcement partners for their collaboration in this investigation.”