Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries assisting with vaccine appointment scheduling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries are trying to help people get vaccinated.

Starting Saturday, staff can now assist with signing up for appointments.

Librarians say there are barriers people face with using computers and it’s important to close the digital divide.

“Being able to help people, not only with the vaccine but the number of problems and issues that have arisen due to the pandemic, we’ve been here and able to help people. Whether it’s signing up for unemployment, finding foodbanks, vaccination sites, we’re here for everyone in the county.” Andrew Maines, Librarian

For participating libraries, click here.