Buffalo and Lancaster temporarily suspending winter parking rules

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Village of Lancaster is making it easier for you to find parking this week.

The village is suspending its overnight winter parking ban until January 1.

Officials say that the village will reinstate the ban if the weather gets bad.

The City of Buffalo is also temporarily changing the winter parking rules on bus routes starting tomorrow.

The regulations will be suspended starting at 1:30 tomorrow morning until 1:30 Friday morning.

Meter parking in retail districts will also be free through January 1.