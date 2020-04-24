Buffalo Bills and Independent Health team up for Health & Wellness Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Independent Health are helping the community stay active this Spring. The 12th Health and Wellness Challenge runs April 27th – June 7th.

Especially now its important to take care of our overall health. This challenge incentivizes people to adopt healthy habits, even at home! “As we go through this uncertain time it’s really important for us to stay active and stay connected,” said Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman, Harrison Phillips.

The Independent Health and Buffalo Bills Wellness Challenge was created back in 2014, 11 rounds later it continues to grow. Phillips has taken an active role in encouraging the community to take part. “I hope I can challenge you guys to show some of the healthy choices that I make as well as some of the things I’m doing in my home with backpacks and body weight to still maintain my strength and physical fitness,” he said.

“I think the biggest change we’ve seen is the fact that people actually set a routine,” said Independent Health’s VP for Marketing, Kathy Glieco. ” From there they start doing it on a regular basis and then the possibilities are endless.”

Moving more, eating better, drinking enough water.. those are just some of the ways participants can earn points over the next six weeks. The more points you earn, the better your chance to win prizes like autographed bills gear.

The Buffalo Bills’ home opener prize pack which includes four game tickets, pre-game on-field passes, gift bags and you’ll be riding in style to the game, in a limo. The Grand Prize is a VIP Bills Experience , including lunch and a private tour of the sports performance center with Phillips.

The challenge runs through June 7th and it’s free to get involved. You can sign up here, www.buffalobills.com/thechallenge.

