BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a tweet from the Buffalo Common Council Saturday morning, eight municipalities are without emergency services.

Per the tweet, the following communities do not have emergency services available:

Amherst

Buffalo

Cheektowaga

Clarence

Kenmore

Lancaster

Tonawanda

Williamsville

The City of Buffalo’s website confirmed there are no services available in the city. News 4 has reached out to Erie County officials regarding updates on suburban municipalities.

The tweet also urged people in the area to stay indoors and off the roads. For current alerts from the City of Buffalo, click here.