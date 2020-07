BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All branches of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will be open as cooling centers during regular library hours through Friday.

This is due to the heat advisory in effect for Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and northern Erie counties through 8 p.m. on Friday.

HOURS | Find locations and hours here.

FORECAST | 100º heat indices late week

@NWSBUFFALO has issued a Heat Advisory for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, & Genesee Counties through 8 PM Friday. Heat indexes in the mid- 90ºs to 100ºF + are expected. All Buffalo and Erie County Library branches will be open as cooling centers during regular library hours. pic.twitter.com/1vULDcMcZ0 — Erie County, NY (@ErieCountyNY) July 7, 2020

