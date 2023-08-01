BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police made an arrest this past Friday, accusing a Buffalo man of sex abuse charges.
Justin Barker was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with four counts of sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree criminal sexual act.
Amherst police, who the Erie County District Attorney’s office says were the lead investigators in this case, say the arrest was made “after a lengthy investigation into a relationship [Barker] had with a minor.”
It is alleged that Barker engaged in sexual conduct with a minor who was less than 16 years old multiple times from around March 2018 to October 2019.
If convicted of the highest charge, he faces up to seven years in prison. A return date has not yet been scheduled.
Latest Posts
- ‘Scared to stop’: Google Maps car leads Indiana police on 100-mph chase, crashes into creek
- Ransom Road bridge to close through spring for replacement
- COVID hospital admissions jump in what could be a new norm of summer surges
- 4 Observations: Defense has great day, Allen banged up at Tuesday practice
- Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential immunity
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.