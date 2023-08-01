BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police made an arrest this past Friday, accusing a Buffalo man of sex abuse charges.

Justin Barker was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with four counts of sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree criminal sexual act.

Amherst police, who the Erie County District Attorney’s office says were the lead investigators in this case, say the arrest was made “after a lengthy investigation into a relationship [Barker] had with a minor.”

It is alleged that Barker engaged in sexual conduct with a minor who was less than 16 years old multiple times from around March 2018 to October 2019.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces up to seven years in prison. A return date has not yet been scheduled.