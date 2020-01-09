Buffalo man charged with driving under influence of drugs and alcohol

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

A deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Waziak, 38, was seen swerving across the lanes and shoulders while heading north on Route 219.

The deputy stopped Waziak and said he showed signs of impairment. Waziak subsequently failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

At a substation in Springville, a drug recognition expert evaluated Waziak, and came to the conclusion that he was impaired.

Waziak was charged with a felony count of DWI-drugs after getting convicted in the last 10 years, as well as a felony count of DWI-combined drugs/alcohol with two prior offenses.

These charges are in addition to traffic tickets.

Waziak was released on court appearance tickets.