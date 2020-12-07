Buffalo man gets 5 years in prison for separate knife attacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man will spend five years in jail for first and third-degree assault.

During last year’s South Buffalo Irish Festival in Cazenovia Park, Michael Monti stabbed another man in the abdomen, resulting in the victim needing multiple surgeries.

About four months after this incident, Monti was involved in an altercation with someone else during a house party in Lancaster.

During the fight, Monti brandished a knife. The victim was cut, but not seriously injured.

The one-year sentence Monti received for this incident will be served concurrently with the five-year sentence he received for the incident at the South Buffalo Irish Festival.