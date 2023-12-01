BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A previously indicted man is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous following an investigation by multiple agencies in Erie County.

Authorities said Naim Tabb, 23, of Buffalo, is wanted in connection to an ongoing investigating by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Buffalo Police.

According to authorities, Tabb was allegedly observed by law enforcement officials selling fentanyl to another individual. He allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop on Buffalo’s East Side near Route 33 Monday at a high rate of speed.

Tabb is believed to be armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are currently unknown, authorities said.

Authorities said the traffic stop was called off due to reckless driving and the alleged vehicle has since been recovered. Tabb was believed to be in possession of a weapon at the time of the traffic stop.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday morning, charging him with the following:

Criminal possession of a narcotic drug in the first degree

Criminal possession of a narcotic drug in the second degree

Criminal possession of a loaded weapon in the second degree

Various other narcotic related charges

Tabb was previously indicted on both weapons and drug related charges and is believed to be released on bail. According to authorities, they recovered a Ruger FN 5.7 pistol with armor piercing bullets, along with a “large quantity” of fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine from Tabb’s Sage Avenue residence.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said that New York State bail reform should be “reformed” in an effort to keep violent offenders behind bars instead of re-arresting and re-investigating crimes by the same offender.

“We need bail reform to just be more common sense,” said Garcia. “To not hurt those that are indigent, however to keep violent people behind bars.”

“When he [Tabb] was indicted on the fentanyl, which is killing people on the streets of this county and across the country, we had an opportunity to get him locked up and remanded and the judge didn’t do it,” said Mike Keane, assistant Erie County District Attorney.

Anyone with any information on Tabb’s whereabouts are asked to report it to authorities. Authorities also urge the public to use caution if spotted.