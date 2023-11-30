BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going behind bars after causing the death of a pedestrian as he fired shots and chased another vehicle in the City of Buffalo, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Marlon D. Servance, Jr., was sentenced to serve four to 12 years in prison Thursday morning. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

In May 2023, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Servance, while driving, intentionally fired multiple shots at a motorist in a separate vehicle on Jefferson Avenue and Best Street. According to authorities, Servance was using an illegal handgun.

Authorities said Servance continued to chase the motorist onto Main Street, near West Utica Street, where the motorist struck 58-year-old Clara “Claire” Gomez. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Servance’s actions led to the motorist’s reckless driving, causing the death of Gomez, authorities said.

As part of his sentencing, Servance’s driver’s license was also revoked.