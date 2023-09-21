BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport became the first terminal in upstate New York to offer “CLEAR”, a New York based secure identity company that on Thursday unveiled their expedited identity verification lane at the security check point.

The system allows users of CLEAR’s opt-in airport membership to keep their ID in their pockets and move faster through the check-in experience.

Using a network of dedicated lanes, the system uses your eyes and fingers to verify your identity every time you travel.

“You enroll with us once through a secure process, create a digital identity for you that every time you come back to travel, be it here in Buffalo or in any of our other 53 airport locations, we’re able to quickly confirm your identity,” states CLEAR EVP of Aviation Kyle McLaughlin.



After such verification the process is even easier, as a CLEAR ambassador will escort members through a dedicated lane directly into the TSA physical security line.

“It’s a great opportunity to not only create jobs, but to provide ease of travel for a lot of people. People are more and more using air travel and those, like me who are frequent travelers, appreciate the opportunity not to have to carry your license, your passport and all those other things with you,” added New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

To enroll in CLEAR, you can start the process online however, to finish you must be at a physical terminal located at the airport.

“It takes five minutes and is fast and frictionless. You only need to do it once and then you’re able to continue to move through security checkpoints,” concluded McLaughlin.



Passengers will get a 14-day free trial and then the account renews for sixteen dollars a month, $189 annually.

The company also offers discounts which are available for Delta, United, Alaska and American Express members. The deal also includes active military members, veterans and family memberships all available once registered.

Passengers can start the enrollment process now by clicking the link on our Found it on 4 tab.