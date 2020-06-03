Buffalo and Cheektowaga remain under curfew Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Orchard Park rescinded its curfew within the last hour.

Currently, only Cheektowaga and the City of Buffalo are under curfew at 8 p.m. tonight.

That means that only Cheektowaga and The City of Buffalo are under a curfew at 8pm tonight. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 3, 2020

ORIGINAL: After the entire county was under curfew Tuesday night, only select portions of Erie County will have a curfew on Wednesday.

In Buffalo, people aren’t allowed to be in public from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and that remains in effect through, and including, Sunday. This rule does not apply to essential workers, but they are asked to provide proof of employment, like a badge.

On Wednesday night, the other two municipalities under curfew will be Cheektowaga and Orchard Park.

