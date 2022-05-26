BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Alajah Palmer.
Palmer was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Masten Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. It’s believed she may be in the Niagara Falls area.
She’s described as a Black female, standing around 5’2″, weighing 105lbs with red and black braids. She was wearing a red hoodie with white writing, black pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Alajah Palmer is asked to call 911.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.