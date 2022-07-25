BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job?

Buffalo Public Schools is holding open interviews on Wednesday for bus aide positions. The interviews will be held at the Adult Education Workplace Literacy Center at 160 Edward St. in Buffalo from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

You must be a resident of the City of Buffalo and be at least 19 years old. There is no education requirement.

See more information below: