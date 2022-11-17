BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State of Emergency and travel ban has been issued by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The State of Emergency is in effect as of 8 p.m. Thursday and the travel ban for all of Erie County took effect at 9 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

Poloncarz said the ban came after consulting with local and state officials, along with the National Weather Service. The extent and locations of the ban will be reevaluated Friday morning.

A travel advisory was put in place at 7 p.m. Thursday, following a State of Emergency issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The snowstorm is expected to last throughout the weekend with significant snowfall across western New York.

Snowfall is estimated to reach over two feet in some areas across western New York by Sunday.

Due to the incoming snow, the Bills’ home game against the Browns was moved to Detroit’s Ford Field.