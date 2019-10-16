Buffalo woman admits to stealing funds from medical supply company while working as manager

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo woman admitted to stealing $53,570.15 while working as a manager for Respiratory Services of Western New York at their Depew location.

47-year-old Kendyce Rupe took the money between April 2018 and May 2019, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Rupe also altered customers’ checks and deposited them into her bank account. She filed falsified bank deposit tickets to avoid getting caught by Respiratory Services.

The DA says she was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

Rupe faces a max of seven years in prison.