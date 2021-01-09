Buffalo’s Lincoln Building now housing ECDOH’s contact tracing team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A historic building in downtown Buffalo is now home base for Erie County’s fight against the pandemic.
The first and second floors of the Lincoln Building on Franklin Street will now house the county health department’s contact tracing team.
The third floor is open.
The Lincoln Building was built back in 1833 and has also been known as the Ticor Building.
It recently underwent a $5,000,000 renovation.
“The historic Lincoln Building is enjoying new life as the home for the Office of Epidemiology, which is essential to the county’s response to COVID-19. This newly-rehabilitated building has hosted many presidents and notable historic figures since 1833, so it is fitting that today it becomes the epicenter in the most important public health battle of our lives.”Mark Poloncarz, County Executive, Erie County