Buffalo’s Lincoln Building now housing ECDOH’s contact tracing team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A historic building in downtown Buffalo is now home base for Erie County’s fight against the pandemic.

The first and second floors of the Lincoln Building on Franklin Street will now house the county health department’s contact tracing team.

The third floor is open.

The Lincoln Building was built back in 1833 and has also been known as the Ticor Building.

It recently underwent a $5,000,000 renovation.