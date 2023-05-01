BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday afternoon on News 4, the SPCA Serving Erie County introduced us to Meatball, a 7-month-old Bulldog mix in need of a home. He was found as a stray roughly a week ago.

Mindy Ussrey, the organization’s Director of Behavior and Adoptions says this pup has been a staff favorite who’s been out on several Doggie Entourages.

“It’s a program dedicated to getting dogs out of the SPCA for a few hours, or for the whole day!” the SPCA says of the Doggie Entourage program.

If you’re interested in making Meatball part of your family, watch the video above and click or tap here.