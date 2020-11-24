By plane, train, or automobile, many travelers are still on the move for Thanksgiving

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–“We aren’t stopping except for gas and restrooms.”

At the Angola rest stop, Bob was about halfway from his home in Indiana to his cabin in Vermont where he’ll meet his kids.

“With the COVID going on everybody’s got to be hesitant but you gotta be careful and cautious. You just don’t spend as much time in these places. You get in, you get out,” he added.

Damon Douglas is only on the road because he has to be as a truck driver.

Douglas says, “I’m part of a dance family where we eat together and dance together and over 27 people died in one week. This virus is real. I’ve had family members that have been sick and died from it. People it’s not worth it. Do what me and my family intend to do . We’re having a Zoom conference at 4 p.m. eastern time. People need to stay at home.”

At the Exchange Street station, the Amtrak train was headed to the other end of New York State.

“I’m headed to Newark, New Jersey spend some time with my mom. I feel good about it. No worries as long as you stay safe,” John Holcomb from Buffalo said.

Amtrak estimates they have about 25% of the riders they had last year and even with the holiday travel they only expect to get up to 37% of pre-COVID levels.

Air travel at Buffalo Niagara Airport is down 75%.

“It’s a joyful time of year and there’s a disappointment a sadness that things aren’t busy but at the same time we have to be mindful of the safety and security of our community,” NFTA’s Helen Tederous said.