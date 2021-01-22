Carpenters Union Local 276 donates $5,000 to ECMC Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Carpenters Union Local 276 of Buffalo donated funds to the Erie County Medical Center Foundation on Friday.

They presented the foundation with a check for $5,000.

It’s meant to help pay for protective equipment used by frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff.

The check was presented in the recently finished lobby at ECMC.

“We are hoping they will utilize this five thousand dollars to buy some PPE personal protection devices for the ECMC workers here. It’s just a small token of our appreciation for the work and dedication that these people do every single day to keep Western New York safe and it’s just our way of paying back.” Chris Austion, Team Lead, Local 276

Members of the carpenters union helped complete the new addition during the pandemic and continue to work on projects throughout the hospital.