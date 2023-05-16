SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health will be closing its Springville OB/GYN Center due to “industry-wide staffing challenges,” the healthcare system announced Tuesday.

The OB/GYN center, located on Franklin Street, will close its doors on June 15.

According to Catholic Health, patients will be referred to OB/GYN Associates of WNY, a women’s health practice less than a half-mile away from the Springville center. Additional referrals include Trinity Medical OB/GYN, in East Aurora and West Seneca, along with other OB/GYN providers affiliated with Catholic Health.

In addition to closing the Springville OB/GYN Center, Catholic Health is also closing a Suboxone clinic for substance abuse treatment. Both were housed in the Franklin Street medical office, which Catholic Health said, they will not be renewing their lease of.