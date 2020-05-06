Catholic Health hospitals in Erie County approved to resume elective surgeries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health has received approval to perform elective surgeries in Erie County.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that nearly three dozen counties in New York were approved to allow hospitals to resume these surgeries, but Erie was not one of them. This was due to the high risk of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Despite this, hospitals in counties that were not yet approved could submit a waiver based on their individual status. Catholic Health submitted a waiver this past Thursday.

Later on Tuesday, Catholic Health was notified by the New York State Department of Health that the hospital system could resume elective surgeries at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Sisters of Charity Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

“I believe the hard work of our entire healthcare team and the establishment of separate COVID-only facilities at our dedicated Treatment Facility at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga and the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park made this all possible,” said Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan. “Because these venues and their dedicated teams care for almost all the COVID-19 patients in Catholic Health, we were able to meet all the conditions of the Executive Order and request an exemption from the Erie County exclusion.”

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Niagara County had already been approved to begin performing these surgeries, as part of New York’s first wave of approvals.

