BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Central Library will resume normal hours starting Monday, March 27, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Director John Spears announced Friday.

The Buffalo Peacemakers, a conflict mediation and youth mentoring group, will be inside and on library grounds to “provide support through teen mentoring and programming.” Patrons visiting after 3 p.m. will now only be allowed to enter through the library’s main entrance on Washington Street as “an additional safety measure.”

“Libraries are here to serve in a safe and welcoming way, and I am confident the changes we are making will be effective,” Spears said in a statement.

The library started closing to the public at 3 p.m. on weekdays on March 10 following “a drastic increase in the frequency and the severity of incidents” at the library. Spears told News 4 at the time that the majority of those incidents — which included fights involving “up to 20 or 30 people” and cases where staff and members of the public were hit — had occurred on weekday evenings.

“This partnership effort is designed to give comfort and assurances that the library is a safe place to be, and its tranquility and peace shall be restored,” Pastor James Gilos, the outreach coordinator for the Buffalo Peacemakers, said in a statement.

Spears said that patrons continued to use the library’s meeting rooms, recording studios and technology trainings during the temporary closure, with up to 75 people in the library on any given weekday evening.

The library’s normal hours are: