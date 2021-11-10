Changes coming to “Thank A Vet” discount card program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week is all about honoring those who served our country. And now, one local leader is raising awareness for those veterans who are struggling with mental health.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns is making changes to the “Thank A Vet” discount card program.

Now, the cards will have two important phone numbers — one for Crisis Services and one for the Veterans Crisis Line.

Veterans will have 24/7 access to free and confidential support involving mental health services.

The county will unveil these new and updated cards, which will also be available to family members of veterans, on Wednesday.