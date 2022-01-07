Erie County towns to distribute free COVID tests to residents

North Colonie is distributing at-home COVID tests after receiving their allotment for the state.

(WIVB) — The Cheektowaga Police Department reported Friday afternoon that the town has received a supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits from Erie County for distribution. Similarly, the Town of Tonawanda announced Friday evening that it will also be distributing kits this weekend.

Both distributions will be drive-thru events. Tonawanda will host their kit pick-up Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out at the Youth, Parks and Recreation office on Decatur Road, at the entrance to Lincoln Park. In addition to two test kits, which include two tests apiece, each car will also receive one pack of 10 KN95 masks.

Cheektowaga’s distribution will run Jan. 10, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Cheektowaga Town Park. Kits will also be limited to two per household for town residents only. Those interested in picking up a kit should enter the park from Greenleaf Lane.

Future distributions will be announced as more tests become available.