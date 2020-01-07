Live Now
Cheektowaga woman arrested for DWI with BAC four times the legal limit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Sheriff Deputies responded to calls of erratic driving on Bullis Road in Elma at 7 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say they found 54-year-old Laura Zaranek of Cheektowaga in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped along Clinton Street. While they spoke to Zaranek, deputies detected the strong odor of alcohol.

Zaranek failed multiple field tests and registered a BAC more than four times the legal limit. According to the sheriff’s office, she refused to submit a chemical test at the substation, and she was arrested.

She’s charged with a misdemeanor DWI, as well as refusing to take a breath test.

After investigating reports of Zaranek’s vehicle striking a stop sign at the intersection of Bullis and Four Rod Roads and observing damage to her vehicle, deputies added a charge for an unsafe lane change.

She was admitted to ECMC for treatment due to her highly intoxicated condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

