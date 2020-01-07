Cheektowaga woman arrested for DWI with BAC four times the legal limit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Sheriff Deputies responded to calls of erratic driving on Bullis Road in Elma at 7 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say they found 54-year-old Laura Zaranek of Cheektowaga in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped along Clinton Street. While they spoke to Zaranek, deputies detected the strong odor of alcohol.

Zaranek failed multiple field tests and registered a BAC more than four times the legal limit. According to the sheriff’s office, she refused to submit a chemical test at the substation, and she was arrested.

She’s charged with a misdemeanor DWI, as well as refusing to take a breath test.

After investigating reports of Zaranek’s vehicle striking a stop sign at the intersection of Bullis and Four Rod Roads and observing damage to her vehicle, deputies added a charge for an unsafe lane change.

She was admitted to ECMC for treatment due to her highly intoxicated condition.

The incident remains under investigation.