Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
4 Notable Quotes: Josh Allen
Top Stories
State Supreme Court reinstates suspended principal’s petition to be reinstated at McKinley High School
Gunmaker asks US Supreme Court to hear Sandy Hook appeal
Dog treats recalled for potential salmonella contamination
It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Congressman Tom Reed discusses concern of road conditions on I-90 near Seneca Nation.
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
2
of
/
2
Cheektowaga
NYS Thruway Authority closes Rossler Avenue bridge
Trending Stories
State Supreme Court reinstates suspended principal’s petition to be reinstated at McKinley High School
Rare tick-borne virus kills one New York state resident
No swimming at Darien Lakes State Park until E.coli detected in water clears up
Mother of boy found in Denver storage unit pleads to abuse
Inmate in critical condition at Buffalo General
Don't Miss
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick
WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law
WATCH: Andrew and Erica are having a boy!