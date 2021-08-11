10-year-old bicyclist in serious condition after hit by vehicle in Sloan

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was hit while riding his bicycle in Cheektowaga Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-year-old was hit while he was riding his bike on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park. Cheektowaga Police, Sloan Fire and AMR all responded and rushed the boy to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The accident is under investigation by the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit.

There’s no word on the status of the driver or if charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3580.