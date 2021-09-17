$2.3 million in federal funds designated for new museum, park improvements in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than $2 million in federal money, aimed at softening the financial impact of the pandemic on municipalities, will help the Town of Cheektowaga build a new museum and add some amenities to a local park.

The money will help pay for a museum and other upgrades for visitors at Stiglmeier Park. Some of those plans include a new restroom and cooling station.

Local leaders say it’s important to carry on the rich history of the town.

“We’ve been talking about this a long time,” Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski says. “And we’ll be able to display some of the valuable artifacts that have been found right here in the Stiglmeier Park. There used to be an Indian site here, with some artifacts that have been found. So, we will be able to display these artifacts. The museum is full of history, and we’re hoping to have tons of displays there for the residents and visitors to take a look at.”

The museum would replace a three-level museum on Broadway near the town hall.