2 arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are facing weapon and drug-related charges after a three-vehicle crash in Cheektowaga.

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Harlem Rd. and Clinton St. on Saturday afternoon around 12:30.

Callers told police that two people left the scene after the crash. Police say one person was brought back to the scene by a witness and officers were able to find the other one.

After an investigation, it was determined that they had been involved in a robbery in Buffalo, police say.

Inside the vehicle that they fled from, police say they found a handgun and nine ounces of marijuana.

Julius Spell, 27, faces charges of criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon, leaving the scene of an injury accident and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Spell, who was injured, was taken to ECMC and released on appearance tickets.

An unnamed 17-year-old was also arrested and released on appearance tickets. He faces weapon and marijuana possession charges, as well.

Two people from one of the other vehicles were taken to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital for treatment.

