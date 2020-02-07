A general view of the new stamp at the launch of the U.S. Postal Services limited-edition Cut Paper Heart Forever stamp, this years installment to the Love stamp series, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision for US Postal Service/AP Images)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of local post offices will remain open this Presidents Day.

Those are the Buffalo Cayuga branch at 285 Cayuga Dr. in Cheektowaga and the Cheektowaga branch at 125 Galleria Dr.

Hours for the first one will be 12:30-8:30 p.m. while the latter will offer services from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In case you happen to be east of here on February 17, and need a place to send a letter, the post office at 1335 Jefferson Rd. in Rochester will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Normal operations at other facilities will resume the following day.

As a quick reminder, no street deliveries will take place on the holiday, only Priority Mail Express.

If you want to see your mail before it reaches your mailbox, register for informed delivery here.