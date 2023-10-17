BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of area Rite Aid stores in Western New York are set to close after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week, according to court documents.

The store at 2887 Harlem Rd. in Cheektowaga and the store at 2453 Elmwood Ave. in Kenmore are two of the more than 150 Rite Aid stores set to close across the country. This comes on the heels of a Rite Aid location on Main Street in downtown Buffalo closing last month.

It is unclear when exactly the stores will close, but patients’ prescriptions are expected to be transferred to other pharmacies.

Rite Aid’s newly appointed CEO has assured customers that the pharmacy giant is not going out of business and will continue to serve its customers.