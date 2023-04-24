CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, Congressman Brian Higgins will be at Catholic Health’s St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga to announce more than $2.37 million in federal funding.
The funding will go toward establishing the Clearview Inpatient Treatment Center at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s St. Joseph Campus. It will be used to support additional inpatient treatment beds for people struggling with substance use disorder.
Higgins will be joined by Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan among others during the 1 p.m. conference to officially announce the funding.
We are planning to live stream the announcement on this page.
