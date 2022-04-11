CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says it has taken an alleged cocaine dealer into custody following a brief investigation.

Jermaine Turner, a 49-year-old Buffalo resident, was arrested this past Thursday after law enforcement officers stopped him on Route 33 in Cheektowaga. In his possession, the Sheriff’s Office says more than half an ounce of cocaine packaged for sale was found.

Turner has an extensive criminal history, with five previous felony convictions. Three of these convictions were the result of violent crimes.

Following his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office, with help from the FBI, searched a couple of residences — one on Deborah Lane in Cheektowaga and the other on Durham Street in Buffalo.

More than four ounces of cocaine and high amounts of money were found at each residence, authorities say. At the Durham Street residence, the Sheriff’s Office says two loaded handguns were found, while a loaded .22 caliber rifle was found at the other location.

Turner has been charged with the following crimes:

criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell (three counts)

criminal possession of a loaded firearm (three counts)

criminal possession of a narcotic

criminal use of drug paraphernalia (four counts)

After his arrest, Turner was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.