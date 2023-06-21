CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More asylum seekers are coming to Cheektowaga from New York City, Erie County officials tell us.

A representative of the County Executive’s office says an additional 30 people are set to arrive via bus later on Wednesday. Erie County 8th District Legislator Frank Todaro says he’s been made aware of this.

Last month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz doubled down on his support for asylum seekers after a number of other New York counties spoke out and took action against it.

“The diversity of our community is one of its greatest attributes,” he previously said. “Buffalo and Erie County are welcoming communities to all, and we will continue to do the same for any person seeking refuge from a despotic or violent homeland.”

Unlike a number of other counties, Poloncarz did not issue a state of emergency in response to the end of Title 42, which a report from ‘The Hill’ describes as a “pandemic-era policy [that] allowed border officials to quickly expel migrants they encountered, blocking them from seeking asylum.”

The same report says “migrant crossings dropped suddenly with the policy’s sunset,” despite some federal lawmakers carrying the belief that they would dramatically increase.

Title 42, in a broader perspective, relates to more than this, but it has become known for blocking migrants with the purpose of protecting public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ‘The Hill’.

“County officials encouraged their NYC counterparts, who are paying for this move, to ensure that contracts were in place with the appropriate resettlement agencies like Jericho Road and Jewish Family Services to ensure a smooth transition,” the County Executive’s office said of the first cohort of asylum seekers.

Todaro told News 4 Tuesday night that he was concerned over possible financial implications for residents. He does expect the asylum seekers’ stay to be short.

“When school does start up, I’m not expecting these asylum seekers to just hang out for a little while and move on to another part of the country,” Todaro said.

According to the County Executive, a number of local resettlement agencies “recently started a joint venture” to help with sheltering the asylum seekers.

Accepting refugees is not a foreign concept for Erie County. The County Executive previously noted that it’s not unusual for “a couple hundred” refugees or asylum seekers to be in the community at any given time.

“It’s not a crisis,” Poloncarz previously stated. “COVID was a crisis. The mass shooting was a crisis. The blizzard was a crisis.”