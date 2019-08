CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on Union Rd. in Cheektowaga Friday morning, slowing down traffic during the morning commute.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Union and Vern roads.

About an hour later, the last of the vehicles involved in the crash was towed away.

No one was seriously injured, but one driver was charged with a violation related to a red light.