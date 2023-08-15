CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga Tops customer recently purchased a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000.
The ticket was for Monday’s drawing, which had winning numbers of 32-34-37-39-47-3. With no Powerball prize claimed, the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $236 million, with a cash value of $116 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.
According to the New York Lottery, the local ticket came from the Tops on Union Road near George Urban Boulevard. Another ticket of the exact same value was also sold on Long Island.
Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 11 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.