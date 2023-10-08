BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person in Western New York is $50,000 richer after they hit a third-place New York Lottery ticket.

The Powerball ticket was sold at the Food Plus Market located on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga. It was one of six prize-winning tickets sold across the state from Saturday night’s drawing.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. To see winning numbers, click here.