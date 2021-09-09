70-year-old man dies in Cheektowaga fire

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 70-year-old man is dead following a fire in Cheektowaga late Wednesday night.

Police say a neighbor passing by a home on Northern Parkway noticed a fire inside the house.

U-Crest Fire District and Cheektowaga police responded, and firefighters put out a small fire that had nearly gone out. Officials tell News 4 this is likely due to oxygen depletion in the closed-up house.

According to police, they found the 70-year-old man unresponsive on the floor in the heavy smoke-filled house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after failed resuscitation efforts, police say.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental, but they are investigating. They are also awaiting an autopsy to find out the actual cause of death.

Police tell News 4 they will not release the victim’s name until they notify the family.