90 layoffs by Buffalo airport parking vendor become permanent

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 90 layoffs by a parking vendor at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport are now permanent.

Between March 28 and May 16, employees of SP+ were laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These layoffs were only meant to be temporary, but according to a new WARN notice, the layoffs have become permanent due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.”

The layoffs became permanent this past Thursday.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.