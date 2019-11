CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Once a week, Bailey Bear pays a visit to the travelers and employees at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport as part of the SPCA Serving Erie County’s Paws for Love program.

With the holiday rush officially here, it can be a stressful time for travelers, and Bailey Bear, a Burmese Mountain Dog, and her dog mom are happy to see everyone.