CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three C-17 military aircraft were set to take off from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, with one carrying a submersible capable of diving 6,000 meters in an effort to find a vessel that went missing Sunday morning near the site of the Titanic sinking, according to officials with Pelagic Research Services.

They’re the makers of the Odysseus 6K submersible coming from Western New York to help in the search. The company has offices in East Aurora and they’ve collaborated with entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative, among others.

“Pelagic Research Services (PRS) has been contacted by OceanGate Expeditions to provide critical support in the current rescue operation of the submersible Titan in the North Atlantic. Currently, PRS is in the process of mobilization as quickly and as safely as possible to assist in the search and rescue effort. All questions and inquiries should be directed to OceanGate for all information and updates. PRS is committed to helping bring the best possible outcome to this situation. Our sincere thoughts and wishes are with the all the families, friends, and rescue personnel of those affected by this emergency.” Pelagic Research Services

The company was contacted by OceanGate early Tuesday morning for help. They’re sending a fully-trained team to Newfoundland, along with the submersible and other equipment.

@news4buffalo photographer Dan Holland captured this video of a Pelagic shipping container being loaded onto the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/0VWCETNOD8 — Patrick Ryan (@patryanreports) June 20, 2023

Titan, the missing submersible, lost contact with its support vessel about an hour and 45 minutes after submerging into the northern Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Five people were onboard.

In the water, the plan for Titan and its crew was to assess the Titanic wreck site, which is nearly two and a half miles below the surface of the water.

According to an Associated Press report, Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Nova Scotia says Titan was reported overdue more than 400 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

