BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were planning to fly out of Buffalo on Thursday morning, you might not be now.

Many flights to and from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have either been delayed or canceled, likely due to the current weather conditions, which are impacting safe travel.

The cancellations and delays are spread throughout different airlines and destinations. To check on your flight, click/tap on either of the links below:

