BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were planning to fly out of Buffalo on Thursday morning, you might not be now.
Many flights to and from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have either been delayed or canceled, likely due to the current weather conditions, which are impacting safe travel.
The cancellations and delays are spread throughout different airlines and destinations. To check on your flight, click/tap on either of the links below:
WEATHER | See the latest 4Warn Forecast here.
Latest Posts
- Airlines seeing delays, cancellations to and from Buffalo
- Tens of thousands of outages plague Erie County
- Alligator found in NYC park unable to eat on its own, requires tube feeding: zoo
- Steve Bannon’s ex-lawyers sue for nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees
- Buffalo airport prepares for incoming winter storm
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.